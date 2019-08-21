Fashion News

Not a Drill: AriZona Iced Tea and Adidas Just Teamed Up to Launch a Playful, Patterned 12-Piece Shoe Collection

Adidas x Arizona Tea Collaboration
AriZona x Adidas Contintental Vulc Sneaker

$90, adidas.com

