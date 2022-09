Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

The hairstylist’s search for love ended early during season 16 when she decided to leave with the former football player. Before their departure (and Tayshia Adams’ takeover as Bachelorette), Moss popped the question with a 4 to 5-carat art deco-style Neil Lane Couture engagement ring. The sparkler featured a radiant-cut diamond flanked by two accent diamonds and set on a diamond-adorned platinum band.