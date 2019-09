Demi and Kristian

On the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Demi got down on one knee to propose to Kristian with an emerald cut diamond with a unique architectural design. The custom ring was set with 48 smaller diamonds for an overall weight of two carats. In turn, Kristian proposed to Demi on After the Final Rose with a square cut, diamond studded ring encrusted with over 100 smaller rocks on the band.