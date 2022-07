Dramatic Color

Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton is known for flawless head-to-toe style and incorporates bold punches of color into her summer wardrobe. Whether it’s paired with a floral sundress, as shown, or a black jumpsuit, this fuchsia suede pump will make the summer crowds shout “encore!”

Other fabulous picks from DSW:

Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump

Steve Madden Niah Sandal