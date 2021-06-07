Red Carpet

BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

By
See What the Stars Wore on the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet
Michaela Coel at the 2021 BAFTAs TV Awards. David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
25
2 / 25
podcast

Michaela Coel

In a Maximilian open-back gown with color-blocked red sleeves. 

Back to top