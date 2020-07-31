BAFTAS

BAFTA TV Awards 2020: See What the Stars Wore on the 1st Socially Distanced Red Carpet

By
See What the Stars Wore on the 1st Socially Distanced Red Carpet: Pics
 David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Joe Cole

The Peaky Blinders actor kept it casual in an all-black look styled with white Prada sneakers

Back to top