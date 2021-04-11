BAFTAs

Best Dressed Men at the 2021 BAFTAs: Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Grant and More

By
BAFTAs 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore
 David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
8
4 / 8
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Chiwetel Ejiofor

The British actor spiced up the BAFTAs in a velvet tuxedo. 

Back to top