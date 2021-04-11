BAFTAs BAFTAs 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore By Samantha Holender April 11, 2021 David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA 14 11 / 14 Priyanka Chopra In a South Asia-inspired Pertegaz two-piece, Louboutin suede heels and Bulgari jewels. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News