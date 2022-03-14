Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

Rebel Wilson! Lady Gaga! See What the Stars Wore to the 2022 British Academy Film Awards 

By
See What Stars Wore 2022 BAFTAs Salma Hayek
 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
24
7 / 24
podcast

Salma Hayek

In Gucci. 

Back to top