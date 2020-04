Bravo Sierra

The military-approved grooming brand donated 500 face moisturizers and 4-in-1 wash to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. It’s also donated hygiene products to NYC’s Bowery Mission program, local communities in need and National Guard troops. Finally, it’s partnered with the USO Metropolitan to give free Anti-Bacterial wipes to active service members in airport lounges across the US.