Curls

The curly hair brand’s CEO Mahisha Dellinger shared a statement on Tuesday, March 24, stating that CURLS is sending personal protective equipment to “key members of the medical community.” Dellinger wrote on Instagram, “Due to the shortage of FDA approved N95 masks, @curls has units on the way and will be donated to select medical facilities. 😷 We all have to do our part to stomp out the coronavirus.”