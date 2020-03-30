Dyson

James Dyson has designed a ventilator called the “CoVent” to help treat coronavirus patients worldwide. The billionaire is producing 10,000 units for the UK government and 5,000 to distribute internationally. In a statement shared with CNN, the Dyson founder said, “A ventilator supports a patient who is no longer able to maintain their own airways, but sadly there is currently a significant shortage, both in the UK and other countries around the world.” He added, “This new device can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at volume.”