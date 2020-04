Essence and Catrice Cosmetics

Essence cosmetics and sister brand Catrice Cosmetics have teamed up to donate €500,000 to Doctors Without Borders. To encourage social distancing and support in the fight against COVID-19 Instagram users are encouraged to share a photo sending a digital kiss on their feed or Instagram Story with the hashtag #kisstance. For every post, the brands will donate an additional €5 for up to 1 million Euros.