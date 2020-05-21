How Your Fave Beauty Brands Are Fighting Against COVID-19

Beauty News Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money By Marisa Petrarca May 21, 2020 85 3 / 85 Lapcos The K-beauty brand donated over 3,000 packages of face mask sets to NYC-area hospitals. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Flattering, Fan-Favorite Shorts Won’t Chafe — Or Ride Up! These Reusable Face Masks Are Designed for Profound Protection These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News