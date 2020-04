Leandro Limited

For every use of the #LoveLeandro hashtag on Instagram, the brand will donate $50 to the Love Leandro Limited Fund providing hairstylists with cash during this global emergency. To participate, post a photo on your Instagram Story or feed and tag a hairstylist who is in need and why you’ve nominated them. Entries end on April 24 at midnight. Don’t forget to also tag the brand and #giveaway.