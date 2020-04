TULA Skincare

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, TULA launched a “Masks for Masks” donation program with A Million Masks initiative to acquire and deliver personal protective equipment to healthcare workers. The skincare brand has donated funds to cover 5,000 masks in the NYC region. Consumers can get involved by purchasing the Star Bright Hydrogel Mask — 100 percent of proceeds will go to sourcing medical masks, surgical masks and other supplies.