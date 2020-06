Sephora

In an Instagram statement on June 2, the team shared the following message: “We are proud to have given more than $1M to support organizations in our communities like @caresmentoring, @center_for_urban_families, @naacp, @nbjconthemove and The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women’s Roundtable who are building up Black communities and leading the fight for racial justice and equity. This is not the beginning of our work and will not be the end.”