Tarte

On May 30, the cosmetics company shared a Desmond Tutu quote on its feed, along with a caption outlining its efforts. “We need to do better,” wrote Tarte. “As a company. As colleagues. As neighbors. As friends. As a society. We’re working to educate ourselves & others. We’re also making a donation to @NAACP. We encourage you to join us in supporting them & other nonprofit organizations currently seeking donations.”