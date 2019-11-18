As excited as we may be for the most wonderful time of the year, we can’t exactly say that we’re as thrilled about the fact that WINTER IS COMING. From below-freezing temperatures to icy snowstorms, ‘tis the season that can totally kill our vibe. Let’s face it – we miss summer-and at this point will do whatever it takes to channel some warm sunshine. That’s why we’ve curated a selection of beauty products that make us feel like were in paradise regardless of where we really are IRL.
BRANDED CONTENT
Beauty Products That Make Us Feel Like We’re in Paradise, Even In The Dead Of Winter
5