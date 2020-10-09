Celebrity Style

Bella Hadid Celebrates Her 24th Birthday in a Seriously Cool, Colorful Bikini

By
We're Loving Bella Hadid's Colorful Bikini
 Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram
8
2 / 8
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

All Laughs

We love Carlson’s retro pink hair clip.

Back to top