Celebrity Style

Bella Hadid Poses Nude for a Jacquemus Campaign Shoot Via FaceTime While in Quarantine

By
Bella Hadid Poses Nude for a Campaign Shoot Via FaceTime
 Courtesy of Jacquemus
7
1 / 7

Ultra-Cropped

Showing off a little underboob, the brunette stunner rocked a tiny yellow top.

Back to top