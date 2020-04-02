Celebrity Style Bella Hadid Goes Topless and Fresh-Faced in a Series of Super Sexy At-Home Pics By Emily Rekstis April 2, 2020 Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram 5 3 / 5 Friendly Looking as sweet as ever, she shows off her taut tummy through the open jacket. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News