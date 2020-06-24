Swim Style Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Enviable Figure in a Tiny Black Bikini While on Set in Corsica By Emily Rekstis June 24, 2020 MEGA 7 3 / 7 Cool in the Water It’s so refreshing to be hip deep in the clear, blue sea. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Kylie Jenner-Inspired Bikini Will Unlock Your Inner Beach Babe This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News