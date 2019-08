1959 Eyeshadow Palette

This gorgeous 20 hue palette is modeled after the famous storybook shown at the beginning of the film. (Besame Cosmetics founder Gabriela Hernandez was allowed in the Disney Archives to study the movie’s original book for inspiration!). Bonus: a page inside serves as a guide on how to create a look inspired by Aurora or Maleficent! $68, besamecosmetics.com