CurrentBody Skin + Wayne Goss The LED Essentials

Get glowing! With the brand’s LED Light Therapy Mask, Hydrogel Face Mask, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Foaming Cleanser, AHA Tonic, Clarifying Clay Mask, Eyebrow Precision and Eyebrow Razor, this set certainly gives you the best bang for your buck.

So whether you’re looking to treat yourself or spoil someone special, this all-in-one set is filled with holy grails.

$393, currentbody.com