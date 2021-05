Joyce Bonelli Cosmétiques Come Thru Flawless Makeup Setting Spray

Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, but a full face of makeup can make it tricky. The solution? This makeup setting spray with SPF 15, which protects skin from UV rays and reduces shine. We also love the brand’s Le Masque Glitter Treatment, For the God’s Serum and The Facelift Serum.

$25, walmart.com