Bondbar Hair Repair System

Healthy hair is happy hair! This set of products does exactly what its name says: repair. The Bondbar Hair Repair System collection will make strengthening your damaged locks a bit easier. Included in the bundle are the brand’s No. 3-Bonding Pre-Shampoo, which tackles split ends, the No. 4-Bonding Shampoo that aims to prevent frizz, the No. 5-Bonding Conditioner for moisturizing and the No. 6-Bonding Styling Cream that will make detangling your wet tresses a breeze.