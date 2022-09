Byoma Clarifying Serum

In addition to its chic packaging, the Byoma Clarifying Serum really works. If you’re looking for a product that will clear your complexion but not shock it, this is for you. Grab this when you feel a breakout coming on and it will save the day. The serum features Tri-Ceramide Complex — a multi-lamellar system of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids that help rebuild and restore moisture levels in the skin.

$16, byoma.com