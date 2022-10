Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser

Sensitive skin? No problem. The Byoma Jelly Cleanser is gentle but effective. The lightweight substance is packed with the brand’s Tri-Ceramide Complex, plus antioxidant-rich licorice root and green tea extracts that help get rid of dirt and excess oils. After using this product you’ll feel cleansed and protected as it doesn’t leave your skin feeling dry or tight.

$12, byoma.com