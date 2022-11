First Aid Beauty KP Bump Racer Body Scrub

There’s nothing more uncomfortable than itchy, irritated skin. If you’re looking to soothe certain problem areas, give First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub a try. This product, which has gone viral on TikTok, calms inflamed skin and bumps through exfoliation. The scrub is made with glycolic and lactic acids, which help your dermis appear lighter and smoother.