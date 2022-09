Sun Bum Daily Sunscreen Face Mist

Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays has never been easier! With just a few pumps of the Sun Bum Daily Sunscreen Face Mist, your dermis will be packed with vitamin E and brown algae — which help fight premature skin aging. Making this SPF even more exciting, the spray is cool to the touch and comes with a calming banana scent.

$18, sunbum.com