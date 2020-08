La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set

This set contains the brand’s bestsellers: Moisturizing Soft Cream, Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion and Hydrating Illuminator. Everything comes housed inside of a cute little beauty bag so that you can finally see what all the fuss is about! The luxury brand’s loved by so many stars, including Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Tisdale and Kate Hudson.

$90, nordstrom.com