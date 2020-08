Olaplex Bond Maintenance System Set

Experience not one but three products from one of Kim Kardashian’s favorite hair brands. The set includes a jumbo size of the insanely popular Hair Perfector No.3 that the KKW Beauty founder’s particularly obsessed with. “When your hair is really damaged, if you sleep in that, it really works,” she told the audience at a master class in 2015. “I notice a huge difference!”

$84 ($126 value), nordstrom.com