Promenades! Balls! The Best ‘Bridgerton’ Dresses and Suits From Season 1

One Dapper Duke

The Duke of Hastings has quite the refined sense of fashion. And while he could be wearing anything (or nothing!) and look great, this gold-printed vest worn to dinner with Daphne summed up his sophisticated style.

The inspiration for his look? His travels in Persia. “Unlike the other men who wear cleaner, more vibrant colors, Simon wears deeper, richer colors. His open collar, black shirt and cavalier cravats were opposite to the tightly wrapped men of the ton,” Mirojnick and Glaser said.