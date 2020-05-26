Swim Style

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

By
The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits
 Courtesy Ayesha Curry/Instagram
113
8 / 113

Ayesha Curry

“Took me long enough,” she captioned the photo via Instagram on May 23, taken by husband Stephen Curry.

 

Back to top