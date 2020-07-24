Swim Style

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

By
Larsa Pippen Gets 'Rest and Relaxation' in a Tropical Bikini
 Courtesy of Larsa Pippen/Instagram
87
1 / 87
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Larsa Pippen

The mom of four donned a tropical bikini and shades to get some “rest and relaxation” on July 23.

Back to top