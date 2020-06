Paulina Porizkova

In honor of Pride Month, the former supermodel edited a rainbow into an ageless photo of herself wearing a gold bikini and shared it via Instagram on June 16. In a lengthy caption, the 55-year-old wrote, “You know what I’m proud off? My amazing, fabulous gorgeous talented LBGTQ friends who, despite growing up in the dark, nevertheless chose to grow into the light, to shine and sparkle and reflect that light onto the rest of us. 🌈.”