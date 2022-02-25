JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Conditioner

“My accidental favorite is the Embody Daily Volumizing Conditioner. Traditionally a lot of volumizine products can have alcohol in them, making hair feel dry or crunchy, but our formulas have all of these delicious ingredients, including caffeine to stimulate scalp and follicles and bamboo extract, which is rich in natural silica to add volume and shine,” says Jonathan Van Ness. “Your hair is just so bouncy and looks so healthy. I’m obsessed!” $18, sephora.com