Kylie Matte Lip Kit

“We worked so hard on reformulating the Kylie Cosmetics line and I love all of the products but one of my favorites is still the Lip Kit,” Kylie Jenner tells Us. “The lip liner is super creamy yet longwearing and doesn’t feather. The matte liquid lipstick is highly pigmented and really provides full coverage in one swipe, while still being lightweight and comfortable to wear.” $29, kyliecosmetics.com