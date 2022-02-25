Victoria Bekcham Beauty Posh Gloss

“Throwing back to my Spice Girl days, Posh would always wear a high shine clear gloss with a heavy lip liner to make her lips look fuller. That’s when my love affair with gloss started, but I always found it heavy and uncomfortable to wear, and my hair would inevitably get stuck in it — especially while riding on the back of David’s motorcycle,” Victoria Beckham tells Us. “So it became my mission to create a gloss that was beautiful, with reflective, mirror-like shine — but not at all sticky.” $28, victoriabeckhambeauty.com