Emily Ratajkowski

Ariel, is that you?! The model stunned in a mermaid-inspired Versace bikini from the brand’s Spring Summer 2021 runway collection while celebrating her 30th birthday. She simply captioned her June 2021 Instagram post with a mermaid emoji.

Donatella Versace even gave Ratajkowski her stamp of approval. “The birthday mermaid!!! 🧜‍♀️ you look STUNNING @emrata 💙💛🧡,” she wrote.