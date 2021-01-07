Feeling 42! Jeannie Mai Shows Off Her Wildly Toned Bikini Bod

Jeannie Mai

On January 5, the Dancing With the Stars alum celebrated her 42nd birthday showing off her insanely toned bikini body. In the accompanying caption, Mai shared an emotional message after a difficult year following her parapharyngeal abscess diagnosis. “This year is unlike any other year I’ve ever celebrated my birthday. It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly GRATEFUL,” she wrote. “Thank YOU for this 42nd year of life that makes me grateful to CREATE!! The year ahead invigorates me to create all the things I’ve always wanted to enjoy. Specifically for my health and for my love of fashion.”