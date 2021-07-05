Swim Style The Hottest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2021: From Hailey Baldwin to Heidi Klum By Samantha Holender 2 hours ago Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 63 1 / 63 Kourtney Kardashian The Poosh founder flaunted her curves in a strappy bikini in honor of Independence Day in July 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News