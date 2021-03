Lindsey Vonn

The Olympic skier has been “working hard” and she has the washboard abs to prove it! Vonn took to Instagram in March 2021 to show off her toned physique in a bright yellow bikini. She captioned the photo, “You can judge me if you want, but I’ve been working hard in the gym and taking care of me … so I’m going to post some bikini pics because I’m proud of myself.”