Paulina Porizkova

The 55-year-old supermodel posted a throwback photo, clad in a teeny bikini, from her February 2020 Costa Rican vacation to her Instagram account on February 19, sharing a message of hope for the coming year: “I don’t yet dare to look ahead with the hope I had last year, I know better now. But I am looking forward to the day hope returns. To all of us.”