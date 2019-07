Bindi Irwin

She said yes! On July 23, the Australian animal-lover posted a picture to Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring from Chandler Powell. According to the founder of JamesAllen.com, James Schultz, the pave-set rock is about three carats and worth an estimated $85,000. Not to mention, it’s totally on-trend. “Her ring features two major trends right now: an oval diamond and rose gold,” Schultz told Us. “[It] definitely suits Bindi’s playful personality.”