Erin Foster

The actress said “yes” to Simon Tikhman on August 20 and got the most stunning diamond ring to seal the deal. In an Instagram post her sister Sara Foster shared, the Barley Famous star showed off the giant sparkler, which Shane Co. VP of Merchandise Alicia Davis said this on-trend with its oval shape and yellow gold band. At about seven carats, Davis would price this beauty at about $300,000.