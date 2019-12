Hoda Kotb

During an episode of the Today show on November 25, the news anchor shared the exciting news of her engagement to boyfriend Joel Schiffman. She flashed her ring to the camera to reveal an emerald-cut diamond with a baguette sapphire frame in the style of an antique piece. According to The Clear Cut CEO Olivia Landau, the center stone is estimated to be about 4 to 5 carats, costing around $100,000.