Jackie Aina

On a trip to Santori, Greece for what the makeup artist thought was a vacation to celebrate her 32nd birthday, her longtime boyfriend Denis Asamoah set up the most romantic proposal on a private rooftop with a view of the sunset. The Ghanaian-British business consultant proposed with a massive marquis-cut diamond from Forever Diamonds NY, but the event didn’t go totally smoothly. He describes in an interview with Us that Aina was blindfolded and nearly tripping up the stairs and he struggled to get the ring out of his pocket to pop the question. Nevertheless, the two lovebirds found that the moment couldn’t have been more perfect.