Jenny Slate

In an Instagram post on September 10, the Gifted actress showed off her new bling from Ben Shattuck on that very special finger. According to Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth, the ring is a two carat deep blue oval cut sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamond accents set on a delicate band.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” she wrote in her accompanying caption. “You are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going.”